Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford Sells 1,821 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of KURA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,298. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.