Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford Sells 1,821 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KURA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,298. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

