Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 25.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $605.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

