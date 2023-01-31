L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day moving average of $223.49. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

