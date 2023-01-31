Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $250.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

