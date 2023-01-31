Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

