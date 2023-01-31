LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.87) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.87) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

