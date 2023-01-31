Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 16,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

