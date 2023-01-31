Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $68.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

LVS stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

