Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,288,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 820,157 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 720,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

