LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LCNB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCNB by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.41%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

