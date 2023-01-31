Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $256.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of LII stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

