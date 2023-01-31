LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LexinFintech Trading Up 0.6 %

LX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 144,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 767,004 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

