LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
LX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 144,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
