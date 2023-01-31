LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634,891. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $476.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

