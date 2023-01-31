LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $290,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,714 shares of company stock worth $24,336,655. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. 2,453,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,899,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $166 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

