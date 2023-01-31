LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $631,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. 15,043,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,686,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.