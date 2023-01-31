LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

YUMC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 591,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

