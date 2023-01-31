LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. 1,332,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,746. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.