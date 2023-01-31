LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 9,346 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.93% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 26,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

