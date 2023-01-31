Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 731,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.