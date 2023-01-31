Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lightbridge news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,241,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,065.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 37.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 47.6% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTBR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,855. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.04.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Lightbridge

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.