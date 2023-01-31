Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

