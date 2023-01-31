Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,351.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after acquiring an additional 499,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $327.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

