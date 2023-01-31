Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $228.36 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $228.36 million and $4.89 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 227,325,275 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

