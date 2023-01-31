Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $500.61 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,670,106 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,598,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00431446 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $502.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
