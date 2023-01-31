Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Volume of $500.61 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $500.61 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,670,106 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,598,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00431446 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $502.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
