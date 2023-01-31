Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 25,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Livent Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 648,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

