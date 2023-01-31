LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 21,041 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on LiveWire Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price on the stock.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

