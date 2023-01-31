LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 0.1%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. 3,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LIXIL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
LIXIL Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.
About LIXIL
LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.
