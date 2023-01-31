Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 3,585 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 309.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 95.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.4 %

RRX opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

