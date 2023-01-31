Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

