Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 137.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

