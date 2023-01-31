Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period.
Shares of MCHI opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
