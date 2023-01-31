Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.