Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Cognex Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.