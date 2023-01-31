Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 835 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after buying an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $19,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 332,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after buying an additional 221,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

