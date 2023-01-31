Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

