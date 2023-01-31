Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $460.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

