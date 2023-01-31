Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) were up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 13,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$48.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

