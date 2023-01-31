Longitude Cayman Ltd. Acquires 1,650 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up 2.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

MSTR stock traded up $10.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 139,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,747. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $522.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

