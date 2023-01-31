Longitude Cayman Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Lilium were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lilium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LILM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lilium Stock Performance

Lilium Company Profile

LILM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 236,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Lilium has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.