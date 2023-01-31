Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Crocs comprises 1.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 265.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 327,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

CROX stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 196,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,044. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $131.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,360 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

