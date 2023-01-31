Longitude Cayman Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.06% of Akili as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKLI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,058. Akili, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akili, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akili in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Akili

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.