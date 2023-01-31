Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 5.6% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 9,165,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,830,729. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.