Loop Capital Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $285.00

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.09.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

