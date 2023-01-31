Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.92.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.89. 239,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $169.16. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

