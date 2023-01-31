Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 859,278 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

