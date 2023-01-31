Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. 608,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,532. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

