Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.27. 525,243 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27.

