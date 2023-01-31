Lpwm LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,664. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.