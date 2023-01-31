Lpwm LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of IVW traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,664. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
