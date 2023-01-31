Lpwm LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. 43,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,610. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $129.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

